Nepalese national arrested with Rs 5.50 lakh worth fake Indian currency notes

Abhay Parashar
New Delhi Published on: August 26, 2019 13:45 IST
Fake Indian currency notes worth Rs 5.50 lakh have been recovered from a Nepalese national, Aslam Ansari. He was arrested by a special cell of Delhi Police.

The tip off said a Nepalese national who is a key member of the syndicate would reach Delhi at Nehru Place Bus Terminal to deliver a big consignment of fake currency notes to his one of contacts. On receiving this information, the police swung into action and nabbed him and high-quality fake currency notes worth Rs 5.50 lakh in the denomination of Rs 2,000 notes.

High-quality fake currency notes worth Rs 5.50 lakh in the denomination of Rs 2,000 notes were recovered. 

During interrogation, the police found out that Aslam Ansari was involved in supply of fake notes for the last five years and that recovered notes was being smuggled in Nepal from Pakistan and same was further brought in India via Nepal border.

After demonetisation in the year 2016, there was a pause in the circulation of FICN from Pakistan but in the last one year many such syndicates have again started smuggling and circulating fake notes in India.

The syndicate of arrested Aslam Ansari has reportedly already supplied FICN amounting to Rs 1 crore in 2018.

