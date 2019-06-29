Mumbai rains LIVE updates: Heavy rains predicted, but trains on time as day begins

Image Source : AP Life was thrown out of gear in Mumbai due to heavy rains on Friday.

Mumbaikars may be in for another harrowing day as India Meteorological Department has predicted that Mumbai rains will have their effect on Saturday as well. However, trains are running on time as of the morning.

In its weather forecast released at 2 am on Saturday, the IMD has said that Mumbai City and suburbs will receive heavy to very heavy showers on Saturday.

Mumbai Rains LIVE UPDATES:

9:13 am: Rains continue to lash Mumbai

8:33 am - IMD has said that "very active Monsoon conditions are prevalent over west coast.

India Meteorological Department, Mumbai: Very active monsoon conditions over west coast, with deep westerlies. Heavy rainfall expected in #Mumbai, #Thane & around west coast. pic.twitter.com/ElwYKnF4Gj — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2019

8:23 am - Western and Central Railway have said that local trains are running normally.

Central Railway Mumbai Suburban services are running normally on all 4 corridors viz Main line CSMT/Kalyan/Kasara/Karjat/Khopoli, Harbour CSMT/Panvel/Goregaon, Trans Harbour Thane/Vashi/Panvel and 4th corridor to Kharkopar. #CRUpdates #mumbaimonsoon @drmmumbaicr @RailMinIndia — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) June 29, 2019

7:00 am - Wall collapse in Chembur in Mumbai. Incident took place in early hours of Saturday. The debris flattened auto-rickshaws parked nearby. No casualties have been reported.

Mumbai: A wall in Chembur collapsed on auto-rickshaws around 2 am today. Fire brigade personnel removing the debris. No casualties reported. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/zCEMvUGjB9 — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2019

A wall collapsed on auto-rickshaws in Chembur in wee hours of Saturday. The collapse flattened the vehicles completely. The incident took place in Chembur in eastern suburbs of Mumbai. Fire Brigade personnel rushed to the spot to remove the debris and rescue people if needed. No casualties have been reported so far.

Life in Mumbai and surrounding areas was thrown out of gear after heavy rains overwhelmed the city. Suburbs received more than 100 mm of rain in just 12 hours. This was 30 per cent of average June rainfall in suburban Mumbai.

Three people died due to electrocution in two incidents. Areas like Sion, King's Circle, Saki Naka, Hindmata were submerged.

Rains affected local trains as tracks were submerged at Kanjur Marg.

Watch | Mumbai rains: Heavy rainfall alert for next 48 hours