Image Source : PTI Downpour in Mumbai, North India receives scattered rains

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Monday as the monsoon remained vigorous over the western region, while there were scattered rains in the north, where three children died in a rain-related incident in Uttar Pradesh.

The national capital, however, saw a hot and humid day, with the mercury settling at 36.7 degrees Celsius -- a notch above normal.

The weatherman has predicted partly cloudy day on Tuesday with the possibility of light rains towards the afternoon.

Heavy rains made a reappearance in Mumbai after a hiatus, affecting road and rail traffic and briefly disrupting operations at the city airport.

Office-goers braved torrential downpour in many parts of the metropolis to reach their places of work.

The suburbs received around 20 mm rainfall in just three hours starting 8.30 am, an IMD official here said.

This caused water-logging on rail tracks at Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Sion and other stations due to which local trains on the Central Line were running slow.

Mumbai airport operations were briefly suspended in the morning due to heavy rains, which prompted the airport operator to divert three city-bound flights, a Mumbai International Airport Limited official said.

No flights were cancelled, he said.

Runway operations at the Mumbai airport remained suspended for nearly 20 minutes from 9.12 am due to heavy rains, he added.

The Mumbai municipal corporation said it regrets the inconvenience caused to Mumbai residents owing to heavy rain.

"Dear Mumbaikars, the city has experienced heavy rainfall in the last couple of hours, especially in the eastern suburb. We regret all the inconvenience that has showered along. But the intensity is on the decline now & our teams will try to pump out logged water as soon as possible," the BMC tweeted.

Meanwhile, three children were killed and their father injured in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Monday morning after the roof of their house collapsed during rains, police said.

The man, Gulshan Ahmed, was rushed to a hospital where his condition is serious, they said.

His wife, who was preparing morning tea in the kitchen, had a narrow escape, they added.

Rains also occurred in parts of Rajasthan, with Mangliawas in Ajmer recording a maximum of 8 cm rainfall, according to the Meteorological (MeT) department.

Bhinay in Ajmer recorded 7 cm rain, Nimbahera in Chittorgarh received 5 cm rainfall and several other areas recorded below 5 cm rainfall between Sunday and Monday morning.

The weatherman has predicted light to moderate rains for the next 24 hours.

Many parts of Himachal Pradesh received light to very heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours, the MeT department said.

Dharamshala received very heavy rainfall at 119 mm, while heavy rain occurred in Kasauli at 111 mm, according to the Meteorological Centre, Shimla.

Nahan and Bhoranj received moderate rainfall at 61 mm and 56 mm, respectively. Bharari and Paonta Sahib recorded 55 mm and 52 mm of rainfall, respectively.

Palampur, Sujanpur Tihra, Sundernagar, Gaggal and Sangarah received over 40 mm of rain, the weather office said.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 36.7 degrees Celsius and the lowest in Keylong at 11.6 degrees Celsius, it said.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Haryana and Punjab, received 29.1 mm of rainfall, bringing respite to the residents from hot and humid weather conditions.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius, a MeT department report said.

The maximum temperatures in parts of Haryana and Punjab hovered between 35 and 38 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Ambala and Hisar recorded a maximum temperature of 36.9 and 38.5 degrees Celsius.

The mercury settled at 35.2 degrees Celsius in Karnal and at 35.5 degrees Celsius in Narnaul.

In Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded a maximum temperature of 37.6, 35.9 and 36.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, the mercury continued the upward trend in Jammu and Kashmir, with Srinagar and Leh recording the season's hottest day.

The mercury settled at 33.2 degrees Celsius in Srinagar. The day temperature in the city was three notches above normal, a MeT department spokesperson said.

Leh township of the Ladakh region also recorded the season's hottest day at 30.3 degrees Celsius, while the nearby Kargil town recorded a high of 28.9 degrees Celsius, the spokesperson said.

The maximum temperature in the winter capital, Jammu, was 38.1 degrees Celsius -- 2.2 notches above normal.

