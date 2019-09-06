FIR registered against MP Azam Khan's wife Tazin Fatima for electricity theft in Rampur resort

FIR registered against MP Azam Khan's wife Tazin Fatima

The Uttar Pradesh Police has lodged an FIR against Samajwadi Party leader and Rampur MP Azam Khan's wife Tajeen Fatima for electricity theft in a resort.

A raid was carried out by the authorities at a resort which was registered in the name of Tajeen Fatima. During the raid the authorities found that Fatima had installed equipment to illegally consume electricity more than the installed capacity of their power meter.

According to the officials the power meter which was registered in Tajeen Fatima's name, had three additional phases while it had a capacity of 5 kilowatts. In order to illegally consume extra power, the additional phases were added which was not recorded in their power meter readings.

The FIR has been registered at Rampur police station.

On August 29, Azam Khan was booked for stealing a buffalo. The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by Asif and Zakir Ali, who claimed that Azam Khan, along with five others, barged into his house on October 15, 2016, and vandalised his property, before fleeing away with his buffalo and Rs 25,000 cash.

