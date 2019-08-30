Image Source : PTI UP Police detains Azam Khan's sister

Samajwadi Party MP Mohammad Azam Khan's sister Nikhat Aflaq was detained by the police on Friday for questioning.

"The police came in four-five jeeps and picked up my sister and took her away. We were not told the reason for her arrest or detention. When I reached there, the food was strewn all over the place. They did not even allow her to wear her burqa. She is a senior citizen - over 70 years old - and does not keep well," said her sister Nasreen.

Superintendent of Police, Rampur, Ajay Pal Sharma said that Nikhat Aflaq is the treasurer of the Jauhar Trust and "we needed to question her regarding the complaints filed by farmers about land grabbing by Azam Khan".

"We are taking care of all human rights and only want information from her."

