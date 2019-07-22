Denied mortuary van, relatives carry body of 7-yr old boy on motorcycle in Chitrakoot

Denied mortuary van, relative carries body of 7 year boy on motorcycle in Chitrakoot

Relatives of a 7-year old boy were forced to carry his dead body on a motorcycle for the last rites after the nearby hospital refused a mortuary van, in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot.

The boy was killed after being struck by lightning.

His family members -- one of them identified as Suchil -- failed to get any help from hospital authorities despite all efforts and were forced to place his body on a motorcycle.

In a similar incident, a differently-abled boy and his sister were forced to carry the body of their father on a rickshaw after they were denied a hearse van in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki in March.

Also, a man from Bihar's Purnia district was forced to carry his wife's dead body on a motorcycle to his residence for the last rites in 2017.

Meanwhile, over 30 people were killed after being struck by lightning in many districts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Seven people were killed in Kanpur, four in Jhansi, three in Hamirpur, two in Fatehpur and one person each died in Jalaun and Chitrakoot districts.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths and announced Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to families of each victim. He also directed officials to ensure that there is no laxity in the execution of relief work, the spokesperson said.

ALSO READ | Dead body of a man found in a servants' quarter in South Avenue

ALSO READ | Three men, one woman killed in lightening strikes in Rajasthan's Jhalawar