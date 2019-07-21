Image Source : INDIA TV Three men, one woman killed in lightening strikes in Rajasthan's Jhalawar (Representational Image)

Four farmers, including a 50-year-old woman, working in their fields under rains were killed Sunday as lightening struck them in separate incidents in the neighbouring Jhalawar district.

The deceased included a father-son duo, while a second 60-year-old woman too was injured in the incident.

In the first incident, 40-year-old Purv Singh of Belkhedi village under Unhail police station in Jahalawar district was working along with his 20-year-old son Govind Singh in the field, when the lightening struck them at about 3.30 pm, killing them at the spot, said Station House Officer Rajpal Singh.

In two other separate incidents, Suman Dhakad, 50 of Sunel village and 47-year-old Durgalal Meghwal of Rajpura village were killed in lightening strikes at 4.30 pm, said Sunel police station's SHO Jitendra Singh Shekhawat.

Both the victims were working in their respective fields under rains, the SHO added.

In yet another incident, 60-year-old Nathibai Mehar of Kandhalkhedi village under Sunel police station suffered critical burns in the lightening strike.

She too was working in her field under rains, the SAHO added.

In all the cases, the victims' bodies were handed over to their relatives after post mortem, police officials said, adding all mishap cases have been registered under section 174 of the CrPC.

