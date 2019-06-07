25 militants, 3 soldiers killed during Ramzan

Security forces have neutralised 25 terrorists, including top commanders, in the holy month of Ramzan in the Kashmir valley. Three security personnel and three civilians were also killed during the period.

Among those who were killed included top wanted terrorist Zakir Musa of the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, whom the security forces gunned down during a 24-hour encounter in the volatile Tral area of south Kashmir.

Two Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militants and their "active associate" were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district.

On May 18, three terrorists were killed during an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. Ten days later, two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of South Kashmir.

While on May 27, a civilian was killed after terrorists opened fire in Kupwara district.

A top commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad among six terrorists killed in three encounters between security forces and militants across the Kashmir valley on May 16. Whereas a soldier lost his life battling terrorists, while a civilian was also killed.

In Shopian district, two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces.