Monday, June 17, 2019
     
 Live tv
  Weather turns pleasant in Delhi; light rain, thunderstorm on forecast

Weather turns pleasant in Delhi; light rain, thunderstorm on forecast

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 37 degrees Celsius on Monday, a meteorological department official said.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Updated on: June 17, 2019 11:08 IST
Met dept predicts light rain in Delhi on Monday
Image Source : PTI

Met dept predicts light rain in Delhi on Monday

Delhiites woke up to a pleasant morning on Monday as the minimum temperature settled at 28 degrees Celsius after days of unusually hot weather.

The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy sky with light rain and thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds. The morning temperature was normal for this time of the year.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 37 degrees Celsius on Monday, a meteorological department official said.

According to the Safdarjung observatory, the city received 0.6mm rainfall during the past 24 hours.

The humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 54 per cent, the official added.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature settled at 36.3 degrees Celsius and the minimum settled at 28.02 degrees Celsius

Also Read | Rains in parts of Haryana, Punjab brings relief from heatwave

Video: New Delhi records all-time high temperature at 48 degree Celsius

