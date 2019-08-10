Image Source : ANI (FILE) Manohar Lal Khattar, Yogi Adityanath to visit Russia as part of chief ministers' delegation

The chief ministers of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh will be part of the delegation scheduled to visit Vladivostok in Russia from August 11 to 14. The delegation will be led by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal.

An official spokesman said in the run-up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the eastern region of Russia to attend the Eastern Economic Forum in September 2019, Goyal was leading a chief ministers' delegation to Vladivostok.

Khattar will be accompanied by senior officials from the Haryana government and over 10 eminent business leaders of the state from sectors like food processing, technical education, automobile, real estate and health care. Yamunanagar plywood cluster representatives form an integral part of the delegation.

The Haryana government intends to sign MoUs with Russian provinces of Sakha and Khabarovsk Territory for the import of timber, Primorsky Krai for health care, education and automobile and Kamchatka Krai for real estate.

An official in Lucknow said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address a session on August 12, adding that he would look for mutual cooperation in the fields of agriculture, food processing, dairy, power and renewable energy.

With the intention of carrying forward the Government of India's sustained and focused efforts to cultivate business relations with the resource-rich Russia's eastern region, chief ministers of Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Goa, along with senior officials of several Union ministries and businessmen, will travel to Vladivostok.