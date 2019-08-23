MAJOR EMBARRASSMENT: Pakistan misquotes Sri Lanka on Article 370, Sirisena says 'made no such remarks'

Pakistan caught lying, Sri Lanka forced to clarify on India's Article 370 move

Sri Lanka was forced to clarify its stand on India's move abrogating Article 370 after Pakistan published a misleading statement in the country's name. This is yet another embarrassment for Pakistan, a country which was almost brought to tears for raising Kashmir issue at the UN Security Council, where none backed it.

This time around, Pakistan has lied, that too quoting another nation, Sri Lanka, in a misleading way.

Pakistan's envoy in Colombo claimed that Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena advocated resolving the Kashmir issue under the UN resolutions. However, Sri Lanka dismissed the same.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, the Pakistani mission said High Commissioner Shahid Ahmad Hashmat met President Sirisens on August 20 "to apprise him about the current situation" in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the statement, the High Commissioner briefed the President about "India's illegal and unilateral actions" seeking to alter the status of Jammu and Kashmir and its demographic structure by revoking Article 370 and 35A. "He also apprised the President of the deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation" in Jammu and Kashmir. "He added that these steps were in contravention of the UNSC resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and the International Law."

The release further mentioned that "President acknowledged that Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed territory and expressed his desire that this dispute should be resolved according to wishes of Kashmiris under UN resolutions. He also offered Sri Lanka's mediation and facilitation of dialogue between Pakistan and India to re-activate the SAARC forum. He further said that resolution of Kashmir issue is essential for permanent peace and stability in the region."

Sri Lanka, however, denied making any comments. This means the entire text quoting Sirisena on Kashmir is entirely false, only published by Pakistan to suit its narrative.

"The President gave a hearing to the (Pakistani) High Commissioner. He was told that it was the Sri Lankan policy to see this dispute resolved through regional cooperation as both countries do enjoy a high level of friendship," the President's Office said.

It denied that the President had made such comments. Pakistan's High Commissioner in Colombo Maj Gen Retd Dr Shahid Ahmad Hashmat on Wednesday met President Sirisena.

