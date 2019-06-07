Top official demands alcohol, non-veg food from juniors; gets transferred from post

Image Source : PTI Representative Image

A senior official, posted as Additional District Magistrate (ADM) in Guna, was on Thursday shunted out for allegedly demanding alcohol and non-vegetarian food from his subordinates.

Dilip Mandavi, a state civil service officer, has been transferred from the post of ADM, Guna, to deputy secretary in the state secretariat, an official order said.

The action came following complaints against Mandavi from some of the junior staff members in Guna administration.

It was alleged that Mandavi was demanding alcoholic drinks and non-vegetarian dishes from employees working under his charge in the district, according to a copy of complaints signed by about a dozen ''victim'' revenue officers - Tehsildars and Patwaris.

The complainants also alleged that they were made to pay for the expenses incurred in arrangements for the foods and beverages as demanded by Mandavi.

A woman official had posted a stern message on a WhatsApp group of Patwaris some time ago, saying that ADM Dilip Mandavi's demands should not be entertained.

Patwaris are village-level revenue officials.

If someone was found to have done so, she would take action against him, Garg warned.

When the message circulated on other groups of Patwaris, Garg allegedly asked all the Patwaris to delete the message, said a source in the district collector's office.

When contacted, Garg said she and other junior staff decided to post the message as Mandavi's demands put the Patwaris in a fix.

"That is why we posted the message in the group and also submitted a memorandum (to the state government) through the collector. Now he is not making any demands," she said.

Mandavi, himself, when reached for comment, said he was not aware why the SDM (who is his subordinate officer) should have posted such a message.

"It is a sorry state of affairs in Madhya Pradesh's bureaucracy. Some of the officers are involved in massive corruption. Necessary action need to be taken against the corrupt and help local people who are victims of some of these corrupt officers," said anti-corruption activist Ajay Dubey.