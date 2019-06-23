MP: Four prisoners flee from Neemuch district jail, manhunt launched

Image Source : ANI Neemuch Jail

Four prisoners fled from a prison in the Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday early morning. Prisoners of Kanawati Sub Jail in Neemuch managed to flee in the wee hours.

Madhya Pradesh: Four prisoners have fled from a jail in Neemuch district. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/7FZwT6dwuv — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2019

According to ANI reports, two among four prisoners were jailed for drug trafficking, while one was sentenced for committing murder and one is a rape convict, respectively.

All four prisoners cut the bars of the jail with the help of a saw and jumped the wall by using a rope. A massive search operation has been launched by the jail authorities to nab them. Those prisoners have been identified as Narsingh, Dube Lal, Pankaj and Lekh Ram.

The 20-year-old Narsingh is a resident of Udaipur and is serving a 10-year-jail term following his conviction under the NDPS Act. Lekh Ram (29) is a resident of Mandsaur district.

Dubey Lal (19) has been convicted in a case of rape under Section 376 of the IPC. Pankaj (21) he has also been convicted under the NDPS Act for drugs smuggling.

All the four prisoners managed to escape with the help of a rope between 3-4 AM, according to RC Basunia, Jailor, Neemuch District Prison. Meanwhile, Neemuch district jail is a high-security prison.

VIDEO: Water crisis in Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh turns grave