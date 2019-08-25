Late CCD owner VG Siddhartha's father passes away

Cafe Coffee Day owner, late V G Siddhartha's father, Gangaiah Hegde passed away on Sunday in a Mysuru hospital just a month after Siddhartha was found dead in the Netravati River on July 31.

Hegde died after a prolonged illness. He was admitted to a hospital in Mysuru.

VG Siddhartha had gone missing two days before his dead body was recovered by fishermen from near the Hoige Bazaar in Mangaluru. He was last seen by his driver who dropped him on the bridge on Netravati river. According to the media report, Hegde was unaware of the news of his son's demise.

After his death, SV Ranganath was appointed as the interim chairman of the CCD board.

Siddhartha's family was engaged in coffee production for 135 years. Getting into the coffee industry was not his initial decision. After finishing his graduation from Mangaluru University, Siddhartha worked at an investment management firm for two years, before introducing his own company Cafe Coffee Day.

ALSO READ | How DKS-VGS friendship cost Siddhartha his life

ALSO READ | CCD founder VG Siddhartha's body recovered from Netravati river near Mangaluru

ALSO READ | Of a bitter brew: What led to VG Siddhartha's downfall? | Explained