Konkan Railway to run special trains for Ganesh Chaturthi

Konkan Railway has pressed special trains into service which will conduct 210 trips ferrying passengers along the Konkan belt during the upcoming festive season of Ganesh Chaturthi which begins on September 2.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Konkan Railway also said that it would augment 647 more coaches to the existing trains travelling along the route. "Konkan Railway is running 210 trips of special trains other than its regular train services in coordination with Central and Western Railway towards Konkan region," the statement said.

Extra ticket booking windows will also be set up at railway stations and ticket reservation facility has also been extended to 11 designated post offices along the route.

"For additional security, one company of Railway Protection Special Force has been deployed along with Railway Protection Force staff for crowd control and maintaining law and order," the statement said. Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most popular Hindu festivals and is widely celebrated in the Konkan belt, spanning across Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka.

