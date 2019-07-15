KIMS Secunderabd completes 1,000 kidney transplants

Image Source : PTI Representational image

Krishna Insititute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), claimed to have achieved successfully completing 1,000 kidney transplant surgeries.

The milestone was achieved under the guidance of renowned nephrologist Sarbeshwar Sahariah.

As per KIMS, it is the only hospital to complete 1,000 kidney transplant surgeries at single unit.

KIMS organised a one-day conference on the past, present and future of transplant surgeries in India, under the aegis of the Institute of Renal Sciences.

Bhaskar Rao, MD, KIMS Hospital said, " We have best success rates and we ahve been doing both the living and deceased donor transplant programme for many years."

The renowned nephrologist Sarbeshwar Sahariah said, " it will be their constant endeavour to further help people to have better access to quality and affordable transplantation."

He is a Padma Shri Awardee (2014) and Chief Transplant Unrologist, Senior Consultant Kidney Transplantation, KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad.

So far, he has performed nearly 200 cadaver kidney transplantations (kidneys removed from brain dead donors) at Hyderabad which is one of the largest series by a single surgeon in the country.

He has also perfomed end block renal transplantation form a 18 month-old cadaver donor considered to be the youngest in the country. He successfully transplanted two kidneys from a 78-year-old cadaver donor considered to be the eldest cadaver donor in the country.

(With inputs from IANS)

ALSO READ | Delhi: Top surgeons under police scanner in international kidney racket