Kartarpur corridor: Indo-Pak technical meetings from July 11-14

India and Pakistan will be indulging in technical meetings on the Sri Kartarpur Sahib corridor from July 11 to 14.

This proposal of dialouge was sent from the Indian side to solidify the framework by which the pilgrims would travel to Sri Kartarpur Sahib. The meetings would also look at the technical issues that have arrived so far and make sure they are rectified at the earliest.

The meetings are expected to take place on the Wagah (Pakistan) side of the International Border.

India and Pakistan have both fast-tracked the building of infrastructure for this pilgrimage. On both sides of the border one can see the roads being constructed.

This corridor was inaugurated by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu in November 2018.

The 550th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, which is called the Prakash festival, is to be held on November 12, 2019.

Both India and Pakistan would look to finish up things at the earliest so that pilgrims could be facilitated before the festival.

One on hand every effort will be made to make sure the best of facilities are provided for the pilgrims, on the other, the Indian security forces are well aware of the security threat they will have to deal with.

