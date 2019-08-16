Image Source : SURESHPPRABHU Foreign currency worth Rs 4.32 lakh seized at Kannur airport

The CISF has seized foreign currency worth Rs 4.32 lakh from a Dubai-bound passenger at the Kannur airport in Kerala, a senior official said on Friday.

The seizure was made on Thursday evening from a traveller identified as Basheer Chalumadathil, 40, the official said.

Unexplained foreign currency of 20,825 UAE dirhams and USD 355, totalling Rs 4,32,148, was seized from the passenger by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials.

The passenger and the seized currency have been handed over to the customs authorities at the Kannur airport for further investigation, he said.

