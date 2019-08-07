Wednesday, August 07, 2019
     
IMA Jewellers case: 23 properties worth Rs 300 crore seized

Twenty-three properties of IMA Jewellers scam prime accused Mansoor Khan valued at Rs 300 crore have been seized by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in districts across Karnataka, Bengaluru urban district Deputy Commissioner K. Srinivas said here on Wednesday.

IANS IANS
Bengaluru Published on: August 07, 2019 18:00 IST
The SIT was set up in June by the previous Congress-JD-S state government to probe the multi-crore Ponzi scheme which duped about 40,000 depositors of their investments, deposits, gold and jewellery.

