PM Modi's school friend gets land back from firm linked to BJP MLA days after meeting him

Thane:

Asgar Ali Vora, an 81-year-old school friend of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has received major relief after he got his disputed land back from a firm linked to a BJP MLA, Narendra Mehta, in Maharashtra's Mira-Bhayandar, days after meeting the PM and seeking his intervention in the decades-old property dispute.

Vohra, who lives in Mira Road in Maharashtra's Thane district, attended BN School in Gujarat's Vadnagar along with PM Modi. He met Modi on September 8 with an appeal for a CBI probe into the dispute over a piece of land in Palghar district.

(Image Source : REPORTER )PM Modi with his friend

Dispute over 2,810 square metre prime plot bought in 1989

Vohra had said that the matter concerned a 2,810 square metre prime plot in Navghar in Bhayander East that he had bought in 1989. He alleged that it was encroached upon by two firms, Swayam Builders and Seven Eleven Constructions, in 2011. The two firms are linked to BJP MLA Narendra Mehta.



Vora mentioned that he has been pursuing the matter with various government agencies for the past 15 years. He also noted that he received a positive response from the Prime Minister during the meeting.

Following the meeting with the PM, government officials took up the matter. On Tuesday, Chief Minister's Principal Secretary Shrikar Pardeshi held a meeting at the ministry. The meeting was attended by Vora, Mehta, Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation Commissioner Radha Vinod Sharma, and Town Planner Purushottam Shinde.

BJP MLA relinquishes possession of disputed land

During the meeting, Mehta submitted a letter to the Town Planning Department stating that he was relinquishing possession of the disputed land and surrendering the construction permission granted to him.

In the letter, Mehta also mentioned that the land had been purchased from Mervin Fernandes in 2019. In a separate letter to the Police Commissioner, the MLAs said that they are withdrawing their earlier complaint against Vora because a settlement has been reached between the two parties.

During the meeting, Mehta submitted a letter to the Town Planning Department stating that he was relinquishing possession of the disputed land and surrendering the construction permission granted to him.

In the letter, Mehta also mentioned that the land had been purchased from Mervin Fernandes in 2019 and secured construction permission on April 17, 2026, but was returning the permit due to the ongoing ownership dispute.

In a separate letter to the Police Commissioner, the MLAs said that they are withdrawing their earlier complaint against Vora because a settlement has been reached between the two parties.

Official letters confirming the withdrawal of the police complaint and the surrender of the construction permit were submitted to the respective authorities just ahead of a crucial municipal hearing scheduled for September 16.

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