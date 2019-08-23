Justice Sunil Gaur, who denied bail to P Chidambaram, retires

Justice Sunil Gaur, who passed to the order denying anticipatory bail to former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, has retired.

Justice Gaur had also handled the trial in sensational Shivani Bhatnagar murder case. He had also passed an order clearing the decks for prosecution of top Congress leaders, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, in the National Herald case.

On Monday, he denied anticipatory bail to businessman Ratul Puri, nephew of senior Congress leader and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in the AgustaWestland chopper scam.

Denying anticipatory bail to Chidambaram in the INX Media case on Tuesday, the 62-year-old judge had described him as the "kingpin".

He had passed a judgement last year asking Associated Journals Ltd, the publisher of Congress mouth piece National Herald, to vacate its office at ITO here.

The decision was upheld by a division bench of the high court, but was put on hold by the Supreme Court in April this year. The matter is still pending in the apex court.

Justice Gaur began his career in legal profession at Punjab and Haryana High Court in the year 1984 and in the year 1995 joined Delhi Higher Judicial Service.

On April 11, 2008, he was entrusted with higher responsibility when he was elevated as a judge of the Delhi High Court. He became Permanent Judge in the year 2012.

Before his retirement, Justice Gaur was hearing bail matters along with criminal appeals of the year 2014 and 2019, Criminal Miscellaneous Main cases of the years 2017 and '19, cases relating to sexual harrasment and Criminal Revision Petitions of the years 2018 and 2019.

