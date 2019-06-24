Jharkhand mob lynching: 5 arrested, 2 cops suspended

Image Source : TWITTER Image for representation

Five people involved in the lynching of a Muslim youth in Jharkhand have been arrested while two policemen have been suspended.

"Two cops, one Sub Inspector and one Assistant Sub Inspector, have been suspended for dereliction of duty. Five people have been arrested so far," said a Deputy Superintendent of Police to IANS over the phone, asking not to be named.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has been upset with the incident.

Seraikela Superintendent of Police S. Kartik is himself looking into the case to ensure all the accused are arrested.

Pappu Mandal, the main accused in the lynching of the Muslim youth was arrested first. Later based on his interrogation others were arrested.

Tabrez Ansari, 22, died in a hospital on Sunday, days after he was brutally thrashed by a mob at Dhatkidih village in Seraikela district on suspicion of stealing a bike.

According to the police, a stolen motorcycle and some other items were also recovered from him.

The incident came to light after a video went viral in which Mandal was seen beating Ansari, who was tied to a tree.

Ansari's wife Shaista Parveen lodged an FIR at the Seraikela police station alleging that he was caught by some people while he was on his way back on a bike from Jamshedpur last Monday. He was tied to a tree and beaten up brutally, and also forced to chant "Jai Sri Ram".

According to police sources, initially Ansari tried to save himself by calling himself "Sonu". However, he was forced to reveal his real name after the mob asked him to chant "Jai Sri Ram".

After the thrashing, the mob handed him over to the police, which took him to a police post. However, he had to be admitted to a hospital after his condition worsened and he died at the hospital on Sunday.

Ansari's wife has questioned the role of the police in her husband's death alleging that he was not given timely medical treatment.

Seraikela Superintendent of Police Kartik met Ansari's family and made the arrest based on his wife's FIR. Political parties in the state have condemned the incident.

