Delayed police action blamed for Tabrez Ansari's death in Jharkhand

Delayed police action blamed for Tabrez's death in Jharkhand

A three-member committee, headed by a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), its report has blamed the police advisory, delayed police action and lack of suitable medical treatment for death of Tabrez Ansari.

The report was submitted by the government to the Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday. The high court, while hearing a PIL, had sought the report on death of Ansari, killed by Hindu fanatics in June.

"From the time Ansari was caught by villagers to the arrival of the police, 4-5 hours had lapsed. Delay in arrival may be explained by the police standing orders in the district under which the cops have been directed to confirm any information before making a move, in the aftermath of the Kukru block incident in which five policemen were killed by Naxals," says the SDM report.

The report blamed the police officers for not consulting their seniors about the incident. The police reached the spot in the morning despite knowing about the incident at 1 a.m. It also blamed doctors for not taking Ansari's injuries seriously.

According to the reprot, Ansari and two of his associates were caught during a theft at a house. While his associates escaped, Ansari was caught with stolen bike and other items. The villagers thrashed Ansari and according to a video that went viral he was forced to raise 'Jai Sri Ram' slogan, which has not been mentioned in the report.

The high court also expressed unhappiness over the July 5 incident where Muslims took out a protest march from Rajendra roundabout to the main road without permission. The protesters attacked several vehicles and smashed their window panes. Two persons were also stabbed.

The court sought a report by July 30.

