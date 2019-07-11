Jharkhand lynching case: Tabrez Ansari died due to brain haemorrhage

Image Source : FILE Tabrez Ansari

Tabrez Ansari, who was brutally thrashed on suspicion of having stolen a bike, died due to brain haemorrhage, according to the post-mortem report.

According to police sources, the post-mortem report submitted by the doctors say that Ansari had sustained bone fracture in his head which caused brain haemorrhage leading to his death.

Ansari was mercilessly beaten by a group of people last month and was allegedly forced to shout "Jai Sri Ram", after being suspected of involvement in a bike theft.

His two associates managed to escape from the spot and have not been traced so far by the police.

Ansari died in judicial custody a week after the thrashing incident. Eleven people have been arrested in connection with his killing.

The post-mortem report was submitted two days ago to the Seraikela police.

"During investigation it has been found that the officer-in-charge of two police stations did not react on time to save Tabrez Ansari. The local village head informed police about the incident at 2 a.m. but they reached the spot at 6 p.m.", a police source told IANS.

"The doctors attending Tabrez did not treat him well. The X-ray report indicated fracture in his head but he was not treated for brain haemorrhage. He was forwarded to jail," he said.

The Jharkhand High Court has sought a report from the state government regarding Ansari's killing.

The court has also sought a report on violent protests by members of the Muslim community on July 5 to protest the mob lynching of Ansari.

While the High Court has expressed unhappiness over the July 5 protests, no one has been arrested so far in this connection, despite police possessing CCTV footage.

