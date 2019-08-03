Kashmir situation: Moments before take-off, foreign passengers step down from Srinagar-bound flight in Delhi | Latest Updates

Foreign passengers get off Srinagar-bound flight moments before take-off at Delhi airport

Panic gripped Kashmir ever since a fresh order asking tourists and Amarnath Yatris to leave the Valley was issued on Friday, with the residents stocking up dry ration and essentials fearing long law and order disturbance. The state government yesterday issued an advisory to Amarnath pilgrims and tourists to curtail their stay in Kashmir immediately. This has added to tensions of Jammu and Kashmir residents, more so after Centre ordered deployment of 100 companies of additional troops in the valley. The deployment of troops and various orders gave rise to the speculations about some major decision in the offing regarding Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Meanwhile, foreign passengers on a Srinagar-bound flight from Delhi disembarked moments before its take-off late Friday night.

Foreign Passengers Deboarding the flights after the new advisory from their embassy. Tourists were travelling in tha #AirAsia Flight from Delhi To Srinagar. Got down moments before the takeoff. @AirAsia @indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/7sLlhCRCGQ — Manish Prasad (@manishindiatv) August 3, 2019

Also, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Malmapanpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore​. An army personnel is reported to be injured in the exchange of fire.

Latest Developments on Kashmir situation:

1. What does the Amarnath advisory say: Keeping in view the latest intelligence inputs of terror threats with specific targeting of the Amarnath Yatra, and given the prevailing security situation in the Kashmir Valley, in the interest of safety and security of the tourists and Amarnath Yatris, it is advised that they may curtail their stay in the valley immediately and take necessary measures to return as soon as possible.

2. What DGCA said in advisory to airlines: DGCA has advised airlines to remain ready. If there is a need, airlines should be ready to run extra flights. Around 8.45 pm, the situation at the Srinagar airport was checked by the DGCA and it was found to be normal. It was found that there is no need to run extra flights right now. But if the need arises later on, the airlines have been advised to remain ready to run extra flights (a source privy to the development told PTI).

3. Airlines offer full waiver - What major airlines announced:

Air India: In view of the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Air India will give a full fee waiver on rescheduling or cancellation for all flights to or from Srinagar till August 15.

IndiGo: In view of the current security situation in Srinagar and the Government advisory regarding it, we are providing a full fee waiver on rescheduling/cancellation for all flights to/from Srinagar till Aug 09, 2019.

Vistara: Due to prevailing security situation in Kashmir, we are waiving change and cancellation fees for flights to/from Jammu and Kashmir for next seven days (till August 9, 2019). Only fare difference, if any, will be applicable for date changes."

4. Governor Satya Pal Malik clears the air - No plans to abrogate Article 35A, avoid unncessary panic

A delegation of PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, J&K Peoples Movement chief Shah Faesal and Peoples Conference leaders Sajjad Lone and Imran Reza Ansari met Governor Satya Pal Malik late Friday night. The delegation expressed concerns about the panic situation in Kashmir valley created by the developments.

"Governor Malik informed the delegation that there were serious and credible inputs which were available to the security agencies regarding terrorist attacks on the Amarnath Yatra...It is in this context that the government had issued an advisory asking Yatris and tourists to return as soon as possible."

Malik said that "unnecessary panic" is being created by linking this measure to all kinds of other issues.

"A pure security measure is being mixed up with issues with which it has no connection. That is the cause of the panic," he said and requested the leaders to ask their supporters "not to mix up matters, to maintain calm and not believe exaggerated rumours being circulated all around". "The Governor himself had clarified matters on (Article) 35A yesterday in Baramulla and the day before in Srinagar," the statement added. Malik had said in Baramulla and Srinagar that there were no plans to abrogate Article 35A of the Constitution, which gives special powers to Jammu and Kashmir.

5. Pakistan-based terrorists planning to target Amarnath Yatra

The Army has intelligence inputs on terrorists planning to target the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, which is why an advisory was also issued. The Army on Friday said that weapons and explosives were recovered along the yatra route, while assuring that was geared up to foil any attempt to attack the pilgrimage. The Amarnath Yatra commenced on July 1 and will conclude on August 15. In the past few days, a Pakistan-made mine and a huge cache of arms have been recovered by the Army. In a presser, the Army said it was getting specific and confirmed intelligence inputs that terrorists led by Pakistan and Pakistan Army are trying to target the Shri Amarnathji Yatra which is going on.

