Jamaat-e-Islami Hind for talks to end Islamophobia

Image Source : PTI Representational image

Amid increasing incidents of mob lynching and communal spat in the country, the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind said on Saturday said it would initiate dialogues at the grass-root level to end Islamophobia and bust myths about the religion.

"We will initiate discourses with people from all religions and minority communities, and will also speak to influencers and religious leaders to bust myths about Islam and end Islamophobia," said Syed Sadatullah Hussaini, President, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind.

The organisation would work towards curbing rumours that lead to tensions and unrest in the society and spoil peace, Hussaini added.

The Jamaat-e-Islami Hind press conference was organised to share its roadmap of the current term, which will conclude in 2023.