Government determined to protect Islamic laws: Pakistan Law Minister

Pakistan's Federal Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem has said that the government was committed to protecting the country's Islamic law, including those pertaining to Blasphemy and the Finality of Prophethood.

He also said that he would resign if any amendment was made to such laws. "Prime Minister Imran Khan would also never allow any such amendment," he added.

Addressing a seminar on 'Wahdat ul Ummat' organised here by the Pakistan Ulema Council, the Minister said Pakistan and Islam were interlinked with each other and it was the duty of Ulema -- a body of Muslim scholars who are recognised as having specialist knowledge of Islamic sacred law and theology -- to promote unity in the country.

Naseem said the Ulema should acquire knowledge of science and technology along with Islamic teachings to meet the challenges of the modern era.

