Pakistan: Traders across the nation announced strike against Imran Khan government after sales tax hike

Image Source : TWITTER All the trader across the country observed a nationwide complete shutter down strike against the Imran-Khan led government after a hike in sales tax in the federal budget.

All the trader across the country observed a nationwide complete shutter down strike against the Imran-Khan led government after a hike in sales tax in the federal budget.

The All Pakistan Anjuman-e- Tajran (APAT) had announced the strike from July 13 against the government in several cities of the country.

Traders throughout the country including in Karachi, Lahore and Peshewar were observing the shutter down strike along with those in Multan and DI Khan.

President of the Tariq Road Alliance said he was supporting the call for strike given by the All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran (APAT) and the Tajir Action Committee.

""All markets in Bahadurabad and Tariq Road will remain closed for business," he said.

General Secretary of the APAT Naeem Mir said the business community was united and will observe a shutter-down strike today with full force.

"The government was sparing no effort to divide the business community but in vain. "All kinds of business activities will remain closed throughout the country," he said.

In Lahore, the trader's alliance will also observe a shutter-down strike however, chemist shops will remain open for business.

Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran (Punjab) President Sharjeel Mir said traders were united countywide and will protest against the wrong government policies.

District President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Traders Wing Shahid Qayyum Mughal said they wanted to give time to the government as the previous rulers had destroyed the economy, the Geo News reported.

He expressed the hope that due to the government's prudent policies, the economy would be soon back on track. In the tribal region, Steel Mills has been closed since July 1 impacting the livelihood of 10,000 workers.

Traders and businessmen have called a strike against the imposition of 17 per cent sales tax in the tribal districts as well, with as many as 35 steel mills reportedly shut down in the tribal regions.

The president of the FATA Steel Mills Association has threatened to protest outside the provincial assembly if the tax is not withdrawn.

ALSO READ | Court summons 3 Delhi MLAs in defamation suit filed by Delhi Minister Imran Hussain

ALSO READ | US willing to maintain strong military ties with Pakistan ahead of Imran Khan's visit