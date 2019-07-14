ISRO Chairman prays at Tirumala for success of Chandrayaan-2

Image Source : TWITTER/ANI ISRO chairman K. Sivan

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K. Sivan on Saturday prayed at Tirumala temple here for the success of second moon mission Chandrayaan-2, which is set for launch on July 15.

Like his predecessors, who used to worship at the hill shrine before every major space mission, Sivan also sought Lord Balaji's blessings.

Sivan, who was accompanied by some ISRO scientists, visited the temple along with the replica of Chandrayaan-2 to receive the "benign blessings of Almighty", said Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which manages the affairs of the famous temple.

Dr K. Sivan, Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO): On 15 July at 2:51 am, we're going to launch the most prestigious mission Chandrayaan-2. GSLV MK-III being used for the mission.After successful launch, it'll take nearly 2 months to go&land on Moon near South Pole pic.twitter.com/Kz04ln6iLZ — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2019

Later he was offered a'edasirvachanam' at Ranganayakula Mandapam by Vedic pundits. Temple deputy executive officer Harindranath offered 'Theertha Prasadams' to the ISRO Chief.

Sivan also offered prayers at Sri Chengalamma temple in Sullurupet, near rocket port Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh.

Sivan told reporters outside Tirumala Atemple that ISRO will launch the most important and prestigious mission Chandrayaan 2 at 2.51 a.m. on Monday. "GSLV MKIII vehicle is going to be used for this mission. After the successful launch, it will take two months to go and land on the moon near the South Pole."

The ISRO Chairman said preparations for the mission we're going on without any hitch. He said the mission was expected to bring forth a lot of information and revelations in the field of lunar science. He said the mission would demonstrate new technology of soft landing.

Also Read | Chandrayaan-2 launch: Here's how women power is powering India's Rs 978 crore second moon mission

Also Read | India's heavy rocket 'Bahubali' gears up to launch Chandrayaan-2 towards the moon

Also Read | Moon landing is the most difficult and challenging task: ISRO

Watch | Chandrayaan 2 Mission will be launched on July 15 early morning at 2 hours 51 minutes