Image Source : ANI Bengaluru: Over 300 kg fake gold bars found hidden under IMA scam mastermind's swimming pool

Over 300 kg of fake gold bars were recovered hidden under the swimming pool of IMA Group Ponzi scam's mastermind on Wednesday. According to PTI report, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the multi-crore IMA scam, seized 303 kg of fake gold bars hidden under the swimming pool in the sixth floor of a building in Bengaluru belonging to group owner Mohammed Mansoor Khan.

The SIT raided the building and seized the 5,880 gold bars weighing 303 kg, the release added.

The IMA Ponzi scheme operator Khan used to show the huge quantity of gold to the people and compel them to invest in his company, the SIT said in a release.

Mansoor Khan hid the fake gold bars under the swimming pool of his building, before fleeing the country. Mansoor Khan had escaped to Dubai.

Meanwhile, Mansoor Khan, the owner of IMA jewels, was nabbed last month in New Delhi by the Enforcement Directorate.

ALSO READ: IMA ponzi scam main accused Mansoor Khan arrested from Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate had attached assets worth Rs. 209 crore, including 20 immovable properties and bank deposits, in connection with the case.

The ED had filed the money laundering case against the IMA group of companies and Mohammed Mansoor Khan after reports emerged that he went underground fearing investments worth crores of about 40,000 investors have tanked. The SIT has arrested over 25 people in connection with the case.

Those arrested include 12 directors of the IMA, a corporator, a corporator's husband, former deputy commissioner of Bengaluru urban district and assistant commissioner of Bengaluru North sub-division.

It recently questioned Congress MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan in connection with the case. The SIT wanted to question disqualified Congress MLA R Roshan Baig but he did not appear before it seeking time.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: IMA Jewels ponzi scam: SIT detains suspended Congress MLA Roshan Baig: CM

ALSO READ: IMA ponzi scam: SIT asks suspended Congress MLA to appear before it