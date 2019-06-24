Hyderabad temple priests worship cows, perform 'special puja' to prevent child rapes in India

Image Source : ANI Hyderabad Priests

Priests of Chilkur Balaji temple offered prayers by worshipping cows in Hyderabad on Sunday to control sexual assault cases against minors in India. They performed special puja 'Parikrama' with three cows in Chilkur Balaji temple.

"Cow worship has been an old method to combat with any sort of crisis, so we planned to offer prayers in order to curb child rapes cases, being reported in our society," priest Ranga Rajan said.

"Three cows will take three Parikrama rounds around Balaji temple sanctum. The three Parikrama represent words, deeds and thoughts respectively," he added.

The temple priests blamed the current education system and said that India has one of the oldest education systems, including the world's oldest literature. India has adopted the western culture and education system, so we are witnessing more and more rape cases in India.

"Children are not safe in our country anymore, we have never heard about any such incident in our old literature. Though we have always heard about women being harassed, now the time has changed, along with women, children lives are also at stake. So to curb such evil acts taking place across the nation, we are performing this ritual today" he said. He added cow worship is an old method to combat any crisis.