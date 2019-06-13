Thursday, June 13, 2019
     
Hurriyat Conference asks PMs of India and Pakistan to resume talks

"We reiterate that political engagement is the most effective way to move forward and end the painful bloodshed in Kashmir. We urge India-Pakistan leadership to break the ice at SCO and engage with each other," Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said after a meeting of the amalgam here.

Srinagar Published on: June 13, 2019 16:27 IST
Moderate separatist leader and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq
Moderate separatist leader and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

Moderate Hurriyat Conference Thursday asked the prime ministers of India and Pakistan to use the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek to break the ice and resume engagement between the two countries.

He said the Hurriyat Conference is concerned and anguished over the continued bloodshed and killings across the Kashmir Valley. "People of Kashmir are suffering the consequences of the conflict for decades now," he added. 

