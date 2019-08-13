Heroic! With slippers and chairs, elderly couple chases away sickle-wielding robbers in Tamil Nadu | VIDEO

\With slippers and chairs, elderly couple chases away sickle-wielding robbers in Tamil Nadu

In a heroic act of sorts, an elderly couple in Tamil Nadu chased away two robbers who tried to attack them with machetes. Interestingly, the counter-attack by the couple was using slippers and chairs, and ofcourse, great courage. The video of the couple valiantly fighting off robbers, has went viral on social media.

The incident that took place on Sunday in Tirunelveli was captured on a CCTV camera.

The couple was in for a shock when two armed burglars barged into their residence near Kadayam and attacked them. Instead of running away, both Shanmugavel and his 65-year-old wife showed immense courage and chased away the robbers.

Shanmugavel was sitting in his verandah when a burglar came rushing towards him, then tried strangulating him with a piece of cloth on his mouth. He, however, didn't give in. The elderly man got up, and and managed to free himself. Meanwhile, another burglar entered the house with a machete.

Shanmugavel's wife who heard him scream immediately came running out of the house and began throwing slippers at the robbers. The couple continued to fight using slippers and chairs till the robbers were chased away.