Hafiz Saeed arrest a 'drama', Pakistan is fooling the world: Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam

Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Hafiz Saeed arrest: Ujjwal Nikam stressed that rather than mere arrest, we should see whether Hafiz Saeed gets convicted in the Pakistani court.

Hafiz Saeed arrest: Celebrated lawyer and Special Public Prosecutor in 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case Ujjwal Nikam accused Pakistan of trying to fool the world with respect to effective action against Hafiz Saeed. Nikam's reaction came soon after news of Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed's arrest broke in the media.

Nikam stressed the need for conviction of Hafiz Saeed. He suugested that a mere arrest may not prove to be adequate.

"Pakistan is fooling the world that they have arrested him, we have to see how they produce evidence in courts and how efforts are made to convict him, otherwise it is a drama," he said. He was quoted by ANI.

Ujjwal Nikam, special public prosecutor in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case on arrest of Hafiz Saeed: Pakistan is fooling the world that they have arrested him, we have to see how they produce evidence in courts and how efforts are made to convict him, otherwise it is a drama. pic.twitter.com/tvRToS0j6q — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2019

Also Read | Hafiz Saeed arrested in Pakistan while trying to leave Lahore for Gujranwala

Watch | Hafiz Saeed arrested in Pakistan