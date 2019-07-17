Wednesday, July 17, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. Hafiz Saeed arrested in Pakistan while trying to leave Lahore for Gujranwala

Hafiz Saeed arrested in Pakistan while trying to leave Lahore for Gujranwala

Hafiz Saeed arrested in Lahore, Pakistan: Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed has been arrested in Lahore. He has been sent to judicial custody. Hafiz Saeed has been arrested in relation to terror funding. At the time of the arrest, Hafiz Saeed was travelling to Gujranwala from Lahore.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 17, 2019 14:01 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : FILE

Terrorist Hafiz Saeed has been arrested in Pakistan.

Hafiz Saeed arrested in Lahore, Pakistan: Terrorist Hafiz Saeed has been arrested in Lahore. He has been sent to judicial custody in terror funding case. Hafiz Saeed was arrested on Wednesday by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Pakistan's Punjab Province, officials said.         

Hafiz Saeed was travelling from Lahore to Gujranwala when the arrest took place. Pakistan's Counter-Terrorism Department officials are expected to hold a media conference regarding the arrest. 

Just yesterday, Hafiz Saeed was granted pre-arrest bail by a court in Pakistan.

Hafiz Saeed is a terrorist mastermind. Saeed-led Jamat-ud-Dawa is believed to be the front organisation for the Lashkar-e-Taiba which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people.

The US Department of the Treasury has designated Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, and the US, since 2012, has offered a USD 10 million reward for information that brings Saeed to justice.

Under pressure from the international community, Pakistani authorities have launched investigations into matters of the JuD and LeT regarding their holding and use of trusts to raise funds for terrorism financing.

(With inputs from PTI)

Want to know what happened yesterday? Read the story below.

Hafiz Saeed granted pre-arrest bail by Lahore's Anti-terrorism court

Also Read | US, UK, France voice concern at FATF meet over Pak inaction against Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar: Report

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryUS House Representatives vote to condemn Donald Trump for 'racist' tweet Next StoryUS slaps sanctions against Myanmar military chief, three others for Rohingya killings  