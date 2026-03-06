Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. India vs England broke major T20 World Cup records, Varun Chakravarthy escapes embarrassing feat

India vs England broke major T20 World Cup records, Varun Chakravarthy escapes embarrassing feat

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Published: ,Updated:

India edged past England by seven runs in a thrilling T20 World Cup semi-final at Wankhede. Sanju Samson’s 89 powered India to 253, while Jacob Bethell’s 105 kept England in the hunt. The match produced a record 34 sixes and the highest aggregate in T20 World Cup history.

India vs England
India vs England Image Source : AP
Mumbai:

India vs England in the T20 World Cup semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium will be remembered as one of the greatest matches in the shortest format. After Sanju Samson’s blistering 89, India posted 253 runs on the board in the first innings. In reply, England lost three wickets in the powerplay but they managed to keep up with the momentum, falling only seven runs short in the end. Jacob Bethell gave his all in the middle, scoring 105 runs off just 48 balls, but it wasn’t enough in the end.

Nevertheless, the high-scoring clash between the two teams produced 34 sixes, the highest ever in a T20 World Cup match. The Men in Blue smashed 19 sixes in the first innings, while England responded with 15. Bethell and Samson finished as the joint top six-hitters of the game, each striking seven sixes.

Most sixes in a T20 WC match

Sixes Match Venue Year
34 India vs England Mumbai 2026
31 West Indies vs Zimbabwe Mumbai 2026
30 Netherlands vs Ireland Sylhet 2014
28 India vs Zimbabwe Chennai 2026
25 England vs Italy Kolkata 2026

On the other hand, Varun Chakravarthy escaped an embarrassing feat. The mystery spinner once again had a rough outing, having conceded 64 runs for a wicket in his four overs. He now holds the unwanted record of the most expensive spell by an Indian in T20 World Cup history. Overall, he tied with Sanath Jayasuriya as they are just behind Saurabh Netravalkar on the list. The USA pacer had leaked 65 runs against India earlier in the tournament.

Second in the highest match aggregate

The semi-final between India and England witnessed a total of 499 runs scored across both innings, making it the second-highest aggregate in a T20I match. The highest remains the 2023 clash between South Africa and West Indies in Centurion, where 517 runs were scored. However, in the context of the T20 World Cup, the India vs England match recorded the highest aggregate in the tournament’s history.

Highest match aggregates in Men’s T20Is

Runs Match Venue Year
517 West Indies vs Zimbabwe Centurion 2023
499 India vs England Mumbai 2026
496 India vs New Zealand Trivandrum 2026
489 India vs West Indies Lauderhill 2016
488 New Zealand vs Australia Auckland 2018
488 Bulgaria vs Serbia Sofia 2022

Also Read:

India enter T20 World Cup 2026 final, beat England despite Jacob Bethell's heroic effort

Axar Patel says he was ready to bowl final over against England in T20 WC semifinal

'Jasprit Bumrah deserves the POTM award' - Sanju Samson after India's thrilling seven-run win

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket India Vs England Varun Chakaravarthy Sanju Samson Jacob Bethell T20 World Cup 2026
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\