India vs England broke major T20 World Cup records, Varun Chakravarthy escapes embarrassing feat

Mumbai:

India vs England in the T20 World Cup semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium will be remembered as one of the greatest matches in the shortest format. After Sanju Samson’s blistering 89, India posted 253 runs on the board in the first innings. In reply, England lost three wickets in the powerplay but they managed to keep up with the momentum, falling only seven runs short in the end. Jacob Bethell gave his all in the middle, scoring 105 runs off just 48 balls, but it wasn’t enough in the end.

Nevertheless, the high-scoring clash between the two teams produced 34 sixes, the highest ever in a T20 World Cup match. The Men in Blue smashed 19 sixes in the first innings, while England responded with 15. Bethell and Samson finished as the joint top six-hitters of the game, each striking seven sixes.

Most sixes in a T20 WC match

Sixes Match Venue Year 34 India vs England Mumbai 2026 31 West Indies vs Zimbabwe Mumbai 2026 30 Netherlands vs Ireland Sylhet 2014 28 India vs Zimbabwe Chennai 2026 25 England vs Italy Kolkata 2026

On the other hand, Varun Chakravarthy escaped an embarrassing feat. The mystery spinner once again had a rough outing, having conceded 64 runs for a wicket in his four overs. He now holds the unwanted record of the most expensive spell by an Indian in T20 World Cup history. Overall, he tied with Sanath Jayasuriya as they are just behind Saurabh Netravalkar on the list. The USA pacer had leaked 65 runs against India earlier in the tournament.

Second in the highest match aggregate

The semi-final between India and England witnessed a total of 499 runs scored across both innings, making it the second-highest aggregate in a T20I match. The highest remains the 2023 clash between South Africa and West Indies in Centurion, where 517 runs were scored. However, in the context of the T20 World Cup, the India vs England match recorded the highest aggregate in the tournament’s history.

Highest match aggregates in Men’s T20Is

Runs Match Venue Year 517 West Indies vs Zimbabwe Centurion 2023 499 India vs England Mumbai 2026 496 India vs New Zealand Trivandrum 2026 489 India vs West Indies Lauderhill 2016 488 New Zealand vs Australia Auckland 2018 488 Bulgaria vs Serbia Sofia 2022

Also Read: