India vs England broke major T20 World Cup records, Varun Chakravarthy escapes embarrassing feat

India vs England in the T20 World Cup semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium will be remembered as one of the greatest matches in the shortest format. After Sanju Samson’s blistering 89, India posted 253 runs on the board in the first innings. In reply, England lost three wickets in the powerplay but they managed to keep up with the momentum, falling only seven runs short in the end. Jacob Bethell gave his all in the middle, scoring 105 runs off just 48 balls, but it wasn’t enough in the end.
Nevertheless, the high-scoring clash between the two teams produced 34 sixes, the highest ever in a T20 World Cup match. The Men in Blue smashed 19 sixes in the first innings, while England responded with 15. Bethell and Samson finished as the joint top six-hitters of the game, each striking seven sixes.
Most sixes in a T20 WC match
|Sixes
|Match
|Venue
|Year
|34
|India vs England
|Mumbai
|2026
|31
|West Indies vs Zimbabwe
|Mumbai
|2026
|30
|Netherlands vs Ireland
|Sylhet
|2014
|28
|India vs Zimbabwe
|Chennai
|2026
|25
|England vs Italy
|Kolkata
|2026
On the other hand, Varun Chakravarthy escaped an embarrassing feat. The mystery spinner once again had a rough outing, having conceded 64 runs for a wicket in his four overs. He now holds the unwanted record of the most expensive spell by an Indian in T20 World Cup history. Overall, he tied with Sanath Jayasuriya as they are just behind Saurabh Netravalkar on the list. The USA pacer had leaked 65 runs against India earlier in the tournament.
Second in the highest match aggregate
The semi-final between India and England witnessed a total of 499 runs scored across both innings, making it the second-highest aggregate in a T20I match. The highest remains the 2023 clash between South Africa and West Indies in Centurion, where 517 runs were scored. However, in the context of the T20 World Cup, the India vs England match recorded the highest aggregate in the tournament’s history.
Highest match aggregates in Men’s T20Is
|Runs
|Match
|Venue
|Year
|517
|West Indies vs Zimbabwe
|Centurion
|2023
|499
|India vs England
|Mumbai
|2026
|496
|India vs New Zealand
|Trivandrum
|2026
|489
|India vs West Indies
|Lauderhill
|2016
|488
|New Zealand vs Australia
|Auckland
|2018
|488
|Bulgaria vs Serbia
|Sofia
|2022
Also Read: