Nepal election results: Balen Shah-led RSP takes massive lead, KP Sharma Oli confident of victory

The Rashtriya Swatantrata Party's PM candidate Balendra Shah, a rapper and former Kathmandu mayor, is leading ahead of former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli by nearly 1,100 votes in Jhapa-5 constituency, as per the early trends. Out of the total 165 seats that see direct elections, Balen Shah's Rashtriya Swatantrata Party is leading in 52. The Nepali Congress of Gagan Thapa is ahead in five seats, while KP Oli's Nepali Communist Party (UML) is leading in four seats.

Earlier trends showed the Rastriya Swotantra Party leading in 23 seats, while Nepali Congress and CPN-UML leading in three each as per the preliminary election results. Vote counting started late on Thursday night, according to the Election Commission. Counting is expected to be completed by Friday night.

Here's what KP Sharma Oli said

In the meantime, former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said Nepal’s general election must help restore stability and democratic order, while expressing confidence that his party will secure a strong mandate.

Oli, chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal–Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML), said the election carried significant responsibility for maintaining peace and reassuring citizens that normal life could resume after months of political turmoil.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Oli said, "This election has to maintain peace and order and ensure the public that normalcy is back in the nation so that people can continue their business and activities without fear or restraints."

Nepal witnesses 60 per cent voter turnout

Nepal witnessed about 60 per cent voter turnout during the elections to the House of Representatives on Thursday - the country's first polls since violent Gen Z protests that toppled the K P Sharma Oli-led coalition government last year.

Millions of Nepalese voted on Thursday in the country's first general elections since violent Gen Z protests toppled the KP Sharma Oli-led coalition government, with corruption and generational change in leadership as the main issues in the politically fragile nation.

India hopes for a stable government in Nepal

The election is being closely watched by India, which hopes for a stable government in the politically fragile Himalayan nation to take forward the developmental partnership between the two sides. According to preliminary estimates, 60 per cent turnout was registered during the voting.



"We congratulate Prime Minister Sushila Karki, the Government and the people of Nepal as well as various stakeholders for successfully holding these polls which took place against the backdrop of exceptional circumstances last year," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in Delhi.



He said India has "consistently supported peace, progress and stability in Nepal and in keeping with our commitment, provided logistical supplies as per request from Government of Nepal for these elections".



"We look forward to working with the new Government of Nepal to further build on the robust multifaceted ties between our two countries and peoples for mutual benefit," he added. Nepal's acting Chief Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari said the election to the House of Representatives has been conducted peacefully and enthusiastically.

RSP poses tough challenge to other parties in Nepal

The newly formed Rastriya Swotantra Party (RSP) led by former rapper Balendra Shah, who was also the mayor of Kathmandu, is posing a tough challenge to the two largest political parties - the Nepali Congress party and the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist).



The RSP, formed in 2022, has received significant support during the campaign, and Shah is said to be a strong candidate for prime minister. On the other hand, the Nepali Congress and CPN (UML) were part of the government toppled by the Gen Z last year. Nepali Congress president Gagan Thapa is the prime ministerial candidate of his party, whereas the CPN (UML) has projected Oli as its PM face.

