Government diluting RTI to help corrupt steal: Rahul Gandhi

"Government is diluting RTI in order to help the corrupt steal from India. Strange that the normally vociferous anti-corruption crowd has suddenly disappeared," Gandhi tweeted.

Government is diluting RTI in order to help the corrupt steal from India. Strange that the normally vociferous anti-corruption crowd has suddenly disappeared. #GovtMurdersRTI — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 27, 2019

His remarks came two days after the government passed the RTI Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday amid strong protests from the opposition parties. The Bill to amend the RTI Act was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has also slammed the government saying the Central government sees RTI as a nuisance and wants to destroy the status of the Central Information Commission which was put on par with the Central Vigilance Commission and the Central Election Commission.

