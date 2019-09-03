GDP growth is 5%: Chidambaram mocks Modi government on slowdown

Image Source : SCREENGRAB "GDP growth is 5%" P Chidambaram mocks Modi government on economic slowdown

Former finance minister, P Chidambaram on Tuesday mocked the Modi government on the country's slow economic growth. Chidambaram was questioned by the media about his extended CBI custody outside Delhi court premises when Chidambaram said "5%, GDP is 5%" pointing towards the media.

Chidambaram was leaving the court premises after the hearing on the INX Media case.

Chidambaram's CBI custody related to corruption charges in the INX Media case was extended by the Delhi court on Tuesday.

⁦@PChidambaram_IN⁩ on the state of the economy. pic.twitter.com/NT8LGmhFRY — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) September 3, 2019

National Statistical Office (NSO) data released last week showed that India's GDP had dropped to a 25-quarter low of 5% in the second quarter 2019 (April to June) on the back of poor numbers from the manufacturing and consumption sectors.

This is the fifth consecutive quarter that the GDP growth of India has fallen.