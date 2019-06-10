Monday, June 10, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Delhi temperature to raise above 45 degrees on Monday: MeT

Delhi temperature to raise above 45 degrees on Monday: MeT

On Sunday, the heat wave condition persisted in Delhi with 46.2 degree Celsius.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 10, 2019 13:51 IST
Delhi heatwave condition
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Delhi heatwave condition

Although the monsoon hit the southern state Kerala, the India Meteorological Department has said that the heatwave condition to prevail in Delhi as it is likely to record more than 45 degrees on Monday.

The Weather department has also said that there will not be a respite from the scorching heat for more two days in Delhi. With a heat wave engulfing many parts of the country, monsoon is delayed this year in North India. 

ALSO READ | 52-day monsoon-trawling ban to be imposed off Kerala coast from tonight

On Sunday the heat wave condition persisted in Delhi with 46.2 degree Celsius. 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said, "Mainly clear sky. Heatwave conditions likely at many places with the severe heat wave at isolated pockets." 

When the temperature remains more than 45 for two consecutive days only then heat wave is usually declared. 

However, it expected that Delhiites might get relief from the heat as dust storm or thunderstorm has been predicted on June 11 and 12. The temperature is expected to slip by two degrees with light rain and cloudy sky on June 13.  

ALSO READ | Monsoon may take longer to reach Odisha, no relief from heat till next four-days

Write a comment

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryDays after tussle with Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Sidhu meets Rahul Gandhi; hands him a 'letter' Next StoryChanda Kochhar skips Enforcement Directorate date; to be summoned again  