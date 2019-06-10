Delhi temperature to raise above 45 degrees on Monday: MeT

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Delhi heatwave condition

Although the monsoon hit the southern state Kerala, the India Meteorological Department has said that the heatwave condition to prevail in Delhi as it is likely to record more than 45 degrees on Monday.

The Weather department has also said that there will not be a respite from the scorching heat for more two days in Delhi. With a heat wave engulfing many parts of the country, monsoon is delayed this year in North India.

On Sunday the heat wave condition persisted in Delhi with 46.2 degree Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said, "Mainly clear sky. Heatwave conditions likely at many places with the severe heat wave at isolated pockets."

When the temperature remains more than 45 for two consecutive days only then heat wave is usually declared.

However, it expected that Delhiites might get relief from the heat as dust storm or thunderstorm has been predicted on June 11 and 12. The temperature is expected to slip by two degrees with light rain and cloudy sky on June 13.