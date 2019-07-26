Delhi Police seize 330 kg Afghan Heroin worth Rs 1,320 cr in Navi Mumbai; 2 held

Image Source : ANI Delhi Police seizes 330 kg Afghan Heroin worth Rs 1,320 cr in Navi Mumbai; 2 held

In a major crackdown, Delhi Police on Friday recovered more than 260 jute bags containing 130 kilograms of soaked and dried Afghan Heroin from a container in Navi Mumbai. The raid was conducted by the special cell of Delhi Police.

Delhi Police Special Cell in an ongoing operation has seized over 260 jute bags containing 130 kilograms of soaked and dried Afghan Heroin from a container in Navi Mumbai. Total recoveries in ongoing operation has exceeded 330kg worth approx Rs 1,320 Crores; Two people arrested. pic.twitter.com/ZfbZCQFALG — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2019

According to reports, the drugs were imported under the cover of basil seed consignment to mislead the police. In this ongoing operation, two accused have been arrested by the Delhi Police. One of the accused is a resident of Delhi and the other is a resident of Kandahar in Afghanistan.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Manishi Chandra said around 260 jute bags containing 130 kg of soaked and dried Afghan heroin were seized from the container.

“We have arrested two more accused, including one Delhi-based mastermind and one Kandahari Afghan national,” the police officer said

The consignment of Heroin originated from Islam Qila, Herat, Afghanistan, and came by sea to Mumbai via Bandar Abbas, Iran, a police officer said.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police had also raided a Cold Storage of Sonipat in Haryana, recovered 50 kg heroin worth 200 crores. Two Afghan nationals were also arrested. The drugs were smuggled into the country via the Attari-Wagah border between India and Pakistan, police said.

Last week, Delhi Police had busted narcotics hauls and had arrested five persons, including two Afghanistan nationals. The police had seized 150 kg heroin from the Afghan nationals that are worth Rs. 600 crore in the international market.

"Five persons, including two Afghan chemical experts, were arrested and seized around 150 kgs of Afghan origin heroin worth about Rs. 600 crore in the international market," Delhi Police Special Cell had said.

The police officer said the accused were trying to set up a full-fledged factory in Delhi. Drugs worth Rs. 800 crore was seized in the last week, said the police officer.

