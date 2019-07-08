Image Source : PTI Convoys of security forces not allowed on Srinagar-Jammu highway today

The convoys of security forces will not be allowed to pass through the Srinagar-Jammu national highway on Monday, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

Stating no reason for the advisory, the spokesman said the decision is believed to have taken in view of the third death anniversary of former Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani on Monday.

"No security forces convoys shall be allowed from both sides of the highway on Monday," the police spokesman said.

Wani, once a poster boy of militancy in the Valley, was killed in an encounter with security forces on July 8, 2016, in Kokernag area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Meanwhile, the BSF launched a mega exercise to fortify the 'anti-infiltration grid' along the Pakistan border in Punjab and Jammu. The act mobilised its entire senior field brass, thousands of troops and machinery deployed in these forward areas.

The operation, codenamed 'Sudarshan', was launched on July 1 and will cover the entire over 1,000-kms length of the India-Pakistan International Border.

While Jammu shares about 485-kms of the sensitive IB with Pakistan, about 553-kms of the front is in Punjab. Further, it runs down towards Rajasthan and Gujarat on India's western flank.

Also Read | Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

Video: BJP leader Ravinder Raina slams Mehbooba Mufti for India's orange jersey tweet