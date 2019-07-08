Convoys of security forces not allowed on Srinagar-Jammu highway today

Monday, July 08, 2019
     
Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani was killed on July 8, 2016. On his death anniversary, the convoys of security forces will not be allowed to move on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Jammu and Kashmir today. The decision was taken in view of security concerns.

New Delhi Updated on: July 08, 2019 6:27 IST
The convoys of security forces will not be allowed to pass through the Srinagar-Jammu national highway on Monday, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

Stating no reason for the advisory, the spokesman said the decision is believed to have taken in view of the third death anniversary of former Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani on Monday.

"No security forces convoys shall be allowed from both sides of the highway on Monday," the police spokesman said.

Wani, once a poster boy of militancy in the Valley, was killed in an encounter with security forces on July 8, 2016, in Kokernag area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Meanwhile, the BSF launched a mega exercise to fortify the 'anti-infiltration grid' along the Pakistan border in Punjab and Jammu. The act mobilised its entire senior field brass, thousands of troops and machinery deployed in these forward areas.

The operation, codenamed 'Sudarshan', was launched on July 1 and will cover the entire over 1,000-kms length of the India-Pakistan International Border.

While Jammu shares about 485-kms of the sensitive IB with Pakistan, about 553-kms of the front is in Punjab. Further, it runs down towards Rajasthan and Gujarat on India's western flank.

