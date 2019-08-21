Image Source : PTI CBI books Prannoy Roy, others in new case against NDTV for alleged FDI violation: Officials

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday has booked NDTV promoters Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy, and others in connection with an alleged violation of foreign direct investment (FDI) rules.

The agency has also booked the media outlet's former CEO Vikramaditya Chandra under charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and corruption, they said.

It is alleged that the company floated 32 subsidiaries in several tax haven countries to bring foreign funds to India through sham transactions, they said. PTI

Earlier this month, NDTV co-founders Prannoy and Radhika Roy were stopped by authorities from flying abroad at Mumbai airport.

Prannoy and Radhika Roy are being probed by the CBI in a money laundering case. In June 2017, CBI had registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Roy and his wife and had raided their home.

