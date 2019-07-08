Case filed against Savitribai Phule Pune University Vice Chancellor under SC/ST Act

Image Source : PTI Case filed against Savitribai Phule Pune University Vice-Chancellor

A case has been registered against the Vice-Chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), Dr Nitin Karmalkar, along with four others under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

According to the police, Akash Bhosale, a student had filed the complaint on Saturday and mentioned the names of SPPU registrar Prafful Pawar, senate member Sanjay Chakane, security in-charge Suresh Bhosale and security personnel Bhursingh Rajput.

Police registered the case after a court in Pune directed the police to conduct an inquiry under section 156 (3) of the CrPC.

The student, identified as Akash Bhosale, had approached the court last month after the police did not take cognisance of his complaint.

On April 1, Bhosale who also claimed to be a freelance journalist, had gone to cover the student's agitation outside the refectory after the university issued a circular. He alleged that he was wrongly implicated in the case because he belonged to the SC category.

According to police, he alleged that the SPPU officials had registered a case against him with Chatushringi police station under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and other sections of the IPC after a ruckus at the university refectory.

He said that he is pursuing M Phil and also did freelance reporting for a news channel and published reports of wrongdoings in the university, which is why the officials tried to destroy his educational career by registering a case just because he belonged to the SC category.

