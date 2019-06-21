Friday, June 21, 2019
     
  BJP Yuva Morcha wants to send Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq to Pakistan

BYJM district President Vishal Chauhan told reporters that there was no place for those who could not say ‘Vande Mataram' in India. Barq, on Tuesday, had announced in the Lok Sabha while taking oath of office that he would not say ‘Vande Mataram' because it was against the tenets of Islam.

Sambhal (UP) Published on: June 21, 2019 14:37 IST
Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq 

The Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader on Friday said Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq should migrate to Pakistan.

Chauhan said: "Barq's behaviour is anti-India and we are demanding that he should be disqualified from the Lok Sabha which the highest decision-making body of the country. If he has no faith in India, he has no business being a lawmaker."

BYJM activists burnt an effigy of the SP MP and said that they would make arrangements for his passport and visa if Barq agrees to go to Pakistan.

Barq had earlier staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha while ‘Vande Mataram' was being played which stirred controversy. Then Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar had even advised Barq to avoid such behaviour.

Barq is a five-term MP and a former Uttar Pradesh minister. He had won the 2009 elections on a Bahujan Samaj Party ticket and later returned to the Samajwadi Party.

WATCH VIDEO: Will not sing Vande-Mataram in Parliament, says Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq

