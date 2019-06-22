BJP delegation visits Bengal's violence-hit Bhatpara, demands probe into killings

Image Source : PTI Image for representation

A three-member BJP delegation on Saturday visited violence-hit Bhatpara in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district where two persons were shot dead during a clash on Thursday, and demanded a probe into the killings even as it accused the state police of opening fire on innocent people.

The three-member delegation, comprising BJP MPs S.S. Ahluwalia, Satya Pal Singh and Vishnu Dayal Ram, visited the house of the two deceased - Rambabu Shaw and Dharambir Shaw - in Bhatpara on Saturday afternoon and said the bereaved families would be given financial aid of Rs 10 lakh each.

"When the clash between two groups took place, police baton charged one group and shot at the other. We want to know who took that decision? Who was behind this conspiracy? There should be a thorough probe into this. We will submit the report to (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah and apprise him of the on-ground situation here," Ahluwalia said.

"Police opened fire on innocent, common people. They have shot everyone here. Police held a press conference and said they fired in the air. If it was true, then how did the people get shot? Were they flying in the air?" he questioned.

The BJP MP from Asansol-Durgapur parliamentary constituency accused the state's ruling Trinamool Congress of indulging in constant violence even after the 2019 poll results have come out and urged its leaders to fight a "democratic battle" with the BJP instead of "murdering" common people.

"I want to ask Trinamool Congress, how long will this violence continue? When there was violence during elections and people were killed we tolerated that. Now the poll result has come out. If you (Trinamool) have any complaint or grudge against Modiji or the central government, you should debate on that in Parliament. That is the biggest space for democratic discourse. But why are you killing these poor people? This is unfortunate," he added.

The region under the Barrackpore parliamentary constituency has been tense since the election results were announced on May 23. Former Trinamool MLA from Bhatpara Arjun Singh, who defected to the BJP just before the 2019 polls, won the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat while his son Pawan Singh won the Assembly by-election from Bhatpara.

A fresh flare-up in the area killed two persons and left at least four others injured while the police had to open fire on Thursday, prompting the administration to impose prohibitory orders in the affected areas.