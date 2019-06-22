Image Source : PTI Separatist Hurriyat leaders ready for talks, says J&K Governor

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said on Saturday that the separatist Hurriyat leaders are ready for talks with the government.

Speaking at a function in Srinagar during the distribution of free-to-air Doordarshan set-top boxes to border residents, Malik said earlier the same Hurriyat leaders were shutting their doors on dialogue but are now ready for talks with the government.

Referring to Friday's statement by senior separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq where he expressed concern over the growing menace of drug abuse among the Kashmiri youth, the Governor termed it as a welcome statement.

