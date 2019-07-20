Muslims paying the price for staying in India post partition: Azam Khan's controversial statement on mob lynching incidents

Image Source : PTI Azam Khan makes controversial statement on mob lynching

Commenting over the recent incidents of mob lynching, Samajwadi Party Azam Khan on Saturday made a controversial statement and said the Muslims of the country have been reeling under a similar situation since 1947.

Khan's remarks came in view of the rising number of mob lynching incidents in India, the recent being in Bihar's Chhapra, wherein 3 people were lynched on suspicion of cattle theft.

Talking to news agency ANI, Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan said Maulana Azad, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel and Mahatma Gandhi had made promises to the Muslims of India during partition. Muslims of the country are paying the price of choosing to stay in India, Khan added.

“Muslims will face it whatever may it be. Why didn’t our ancestors go to Pakistan? Ask this to Maulana Azad, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel and Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi). They had made promises to Muslims," Azam Khan said.

“Our forefathers decided to stay here. They said this is our country. Graves of our forefathers are here. BJP never had the choice of travelling over to Pakistan,” he said.

This is not the first time that the Samajwadi Party leader has made a controversial remark over Muslims in India. Last month, while participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, Khan had said Muslims had a choice to go to Pakistan during Partition.

Meanwhile, Azam Khan was on Thursday declared a 'land mafia' by the Yogi Adityanath government. The development came after 13 FIRs were lodged against Khan on land-grabbing charges. The list also contained the name of Alay Hasan Khan, a former circle officer in Rampur.

Both, Azam Khan and Alay Hasan had been named in the FIRs lodged by 26 local farmers, accusing them of forcibly acquiring their land for the Jauhar University during the Samajwadi regime in the state.

Azam Khan, on the other hand, called it a conspiracy hatched by the Rampur District Magistrate to defame him and the prestigious Jauhar University.

