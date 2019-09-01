Image Source : TWITTER Assam's Tinsukia becomes India's 4000th WiFi-enabled railway station

Tinsukia Junction in India's northeast region on Sunday became the 4000th railway station in the country to have free public WiFi.

According to the Indian Railway, on average they have been rolling out WiFi in 83 stations per day. WiFi has been rolled out in 1,000 stations in a record time of 12 days by RailTel. The last 1,000 stations were completed in 15 days.

RailTel CMD Puneet Chawla said: "The journey started from Mumbai Central in January 2016 and in the coming few weeks all railway stations over Indian Railway (except the halt stations) will have fast and free Railwire WiFi."

Designed to offer rail passengers the Internet experience, RailWire WiFi will be available to any user who has a smartphone with a working mobile connection.

Indian Railway is the largest public transport of the country, while free WiFi is a pro-passenger initiative of the Ministry which in line the Prime Minister's 'Digital India' programme.

