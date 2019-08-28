IRCTC alert! THESE Indian Railways passengers to get compensation in case of train delay; get details inside

IRCTC alert! THIS Indian Railways passengers to get compensation in case of train delay; get details inside

Every day several passengers are left stranded at the railway station after trains get delayed. However, in a major move for its passengers, IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) has come up with a unique scheme for its. Under this scheme, these passengers may be become eligible for the compensation in case of train delays by over an hour.

According to reports, IRCTC has bagged the rights to run two Tejas trains. Now, IRCTC is finalising the plans to start the first Tejas train from Delhi to Lucknow from October. The base fares of the trains are expected somewhere around that of Shatabdi Express running on the same route.

Also, the Indian Railway is also planning to bring up more facilities, including a second meal and installing vending machines to serve free tea and coffee to its passengers.

"While railways serve breakfast, people are hungry by the time they reach Lucknow at lunchtime. So, we want to offer some snacks, which can sustain them till they finish their meeting and go for lunch," explained an IRCTC executive.

In fact, the company is also focusing on senior citizens by planning them to offer 40 per cent discount on their railway tickets. It is said that this scheme is likely to be rolled out on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route as well and may commence in mid-November this year.

"There are multiple offers from insurance companies. We are looking at them and the suggestions that are coming," the PSU executive said as cited by the national publication.

Also, the train will consist of only two toilets, instead of the four toilets in each train coach. With this the officials want to free up the space for service and better management of food, for which a new kind of pantry is being planned, says report.

